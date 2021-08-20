Chelsea injury update: Pulisic ruled out

1 total views, 1 views today

Chelsea are preparing for their second game of the season against Arsenal but they have a few injury setbacks to deal with

American winger Christain Pulisic has been missing from training for the last two days. The 22-year-old scored a goal in the 3-0 over Crystal Place on Saturday but manager Thomas Tuchel has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

As it stands no other players have contracted the virus and the American is expected to miss Chelsea’s next two fixtures. Fortunately, the winger is in good health and is recovering safely at home.

English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek also tested positive for the virus after the club’s Super Cup victory last Wednesday. He will likely miss the game on Sunday but will be back in contention next week.

Other injury concerns for the team have been midfielders Ngolo Kante and Hakim Ziyech. Both players played valuable roles in the Super Cup victory.

During the match, Ziyech was substituted off with a shoulder injury. He will now be returning to training in the next few days.

Understandably, he will be rested on the match on Sunday as to not worsen the knock but he may be fit for a substitute appearance.

Kante has been one of the most important players in Tuchel’s side. He received an ankle injury towards the end of the final after a rough challenge.

The French man has already returned to training and is likely to play on Sunday.

Tuchel will have a strong list of players to choose his squad from including the new signing Romelu Lukaku. If Chelsea can keep their injury list small then they may be one of the favorites for the title this season.

