Chelsea manager Tuchel practices hurling while in Ireland

The Champions League winning are currently preparing for a preseason friendly against Drogheda in Dublin

Thomas Tuchel won over the Chelsea faithful by rejuvenating their squad after the departure of Frank Lampard. He led them to a third place finish in the league and even more impressively, they beat Manchester City to win the Champions League final in May.

Now, Tuchel may have won the hearts of the Chelsea fans in Ireland too. A video on the social media platform TikTok has shown the German manager swinging around a hurley given to him by a local.

Although he did not puck the ball, he showed a good, short grip of the hurl that would impress many players.

#Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is fitting in with the locals in Dublin as he tries his hand at hurling. 💙🇮🇪 [via @swearimnotpaul] pic.twitter.com/ThreNfFKKE — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) July 21, 2021

The manager was clearly prepared for the sun, dressed in a long sleeve top, given the heat wave the country is experiencing.

The friendly against Drogheda will be played behind closed doors. Some of Chelsea’s main star will be missing as they are still on holidays from playing Euro 2020 earlier this month.

It is known that players such as Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Christian Pulisic will still be available to play the match.

Although the squad is weakened and would be expected to try out some youngsters, they would still likely beat the League of Ireland side.

Drogheda United currently sit in fifth place in the league eight points off the European qualifier places with only six games left to play.

Their next competitive match will be against Derry City in the FAI Cup at 15:00 on Saturday, 24th of July.

Pre season friendly against Drogheda United this evening. Kick-off 6.30pm in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/ErLtK8CvPF — Neil ⭐️⭐️💙 (@NWolstenholme) July 22, 2021

Chelsea begins their league campaign on the 14th of August at home to Crystal Palace. It will be interesting to see if Tuchel borrows any tactics from the GAA to help his side next season.

