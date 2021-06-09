Chelsea transfer lists out of favour Ziyech

Thomas Tuchel has put Hakim Ziyech up for transfers after one disappointing year at the club

The 28-year-old signed for Chelsea last season from Ajax for €40 million.

Ziyech ended up fighting for game time with Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The midfielder failed to impress in a squad that finished in the Premier League top four and won the Champions league.

Rumours have spread that the relationship between Ziyech and the manager has now ‘broken down,’ according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

What happened to Ziyech?

Ziyech joined Chelsea with a slight injury and was never able to cement his place in the starting team.

The Moroccan was prolific for Ajax but could not find the same form for the Blues, only getting two goals and three assists in the league.

This teamed with his lack of work rate in defense did not make him a favorite for fans.

After coach Frank Lampard was replaced by Tuchel midway through the season the midfielder played even less.

Throughout the season, Ziyech rarely played the full 90 minutes, only making 15 starts.

Where could Ziyech go?

Ziyech was instrumental in Ajax’s recent European successes, including getting to the Champions League semi-final.

The creative midfielder is meant to in the prime of his career and for the reasonable price of €40 million most big clubs in Europe could buy him.

He remains a relative risk as he has only spent one season outside of the Eredivisie.

With no injury concerns, a return to Ajax or a move into the Serie A could be on the cards.

Both AC Milan and Napoli have previously shown interest in the player and could be willing to spend their money on him this summer.

Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling have previously found form in Serie A, the Moroccan could be next.

