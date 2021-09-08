Chelsea v Aston Villa – Preview, Team News, Betting

James Hanly
Chelsea plan to continue their unbeaten run as they face Aston Villa at home in week four of the Premier League season

The match will kick off at 17:30 on Saturday, 11th September in Stamford Bridge with Stuart Atwell as referee.

Thomas Tuchel is very happy with his team’s opening performances in the Premier League. After three games, they are one of seven teams still unbeaten.

Last week, a controversial game against Liverpool saw the Blues lucky to get away with a point so now they will be pushing hard for a win on Saturday.

Villa find themselves in 11th place after picking up a win and a draw in their opening three games. Even though they have been shaky in some positions, they seem to be dealing well without talisman Jack Grealish.

Two Villa players, Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia were recently arrested mid-game in Brazil for breaking Covid-19 restrictions when entering the country. It will be interesting to see how this affects their club matches.

In the two sides’ last 17 encounters, Chelsea have won 11 matches while Villa won three and three also ended in draws. Last season, the Clarets proved their strength by claiming four points in two games.

Predicted Starting 11s

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Predicted Team

Mendy (GK), Rudiger, Silva, Christensen, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Mount, Ziyech, Werner.

Injuries

Kante (Doubtful), Havertz (Doubtful), James (Suspended), Lukaku (Thigh)

Aston Villa

Formation

4-2-3-1

Predicted Team

Martinez (GK), Targett, Tuanzebe, Hause, Cash, McGinn, Luiz, Young, Buendia, El-Ghazi, Ings

Injuries

Mings (Knock), Konsa (Knock), Sanson (Knee), Ramsey (Covid19), Traoré (Hamstring), Trezeguet (Knee), Bailey (Hamstring), Davis (Knee)

Betting

Chelsea 1/4

A draw has odds of 9/2

Aston Villa 10/1

 

Predicted Score

Both squads are under considerable shake-ups due to injuries and the international break. Although the Blues will be missing stars like Kante and Lukaku, it is hard to neglect that Villa are missing nearly a full team.

Unless some issues can be resolved in Villa in the coming days, expect this game to end 3-0 to Chelsea.

