Chelsea v Aston Villa – Preview, Team News, Betting

4 total views, 4 views today
Chelsea plan to continue their unbeaten run as they face Aston Villa at home in week four of the Premier League season
The match will kick off at 17:30 on Saturday, 11th September in Stamford Bridge with Stuart Atwell as referee.
Thomas Tuchel is very happy with his team’s opening performances in the Premier League. After three games, they are one of seven teams still unbeaten.
Last week, a controversial game against Liverpool saw the Blues lucky to get away with a point so now they will be pushing hard for a win on Saturday.
Villa find themselves in 11th place after picking up a win and a draw in their opening three games. Even though they have been shaky in some positions, they seem to be dealing well without talisman Jack Grealish.
Two Villa players, Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia were recently arrested mid-game in Brazil for breaking Covid-19 restrictions when entering the country. It will be interesting to see how this affects their club matches.
In the two sides’ last 17 encounters, Chelsea have won 11 matches while Villa won three and three also ended in draws. Last season, the Clarets proved their strength by claiming four points in two games.
Buendia, Romero, Lo Celso and Martinez lied saying that "they were not in England" when they literally played their matches during live TV, what did they expect… pic.twitter.com/wTNY5G1Hzf
— Galu (@PSGalu) September 5, 2021
Predicted Starting 11s
Chelsea
Formation
3-4-2-1
Predicted Team
Mendy (GK), Rudiger, Silva, Christensen, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Mount, Ziyech, Werner.
Injuries
Kante (Doubtful), Havertz (Doubtful), James (Suspended), Lukaku (Thigh)
Aston Villa
Formation
4-2-3-1
Predicted Team
Martinez (GK), Targett, Tuanzebe, Hause, Cash, McGinn, Luiz, Young, Buendia, El-Ghazi, Ings
Injuries
Mings (Knock), Konsa (Knock), Sanson (Knee), Ramsey (Covid19), Traoré (Hamstring), Trezeguet (Knee), Bailey (Hamstring), Davis (Knee)
John McGinn:
“I always had an idea Aston Villa were a big club. But now realise I misjudged it – they are a massive club. The training ground is out of this world, and the stadium has that old-fashioned feel about it, a proper, traditional stadium.”#AVFC pic.twitter.com/IfpZFebtT1
— AVFC Archive (@AvfcArchive) September 4, 2021
Betting
Chelsea 1/4
A draw has odds of 9/2
Aston Villa 10/1
Predicted Score
Both squads are under considerable shake-ups due to injuries and the international break. Although the Blues will be missing stars like Kante and Lukaku, it is hard to neglect that Villa are missing nearly a full team.
Unless some issues can be resolved in Villa in the coming days, expect this game to end 3-0 to Chelsea.
Tammy and Mason: 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭. 🔵#CHEAVL comes next. pic.twitter.com/iY4NPm9wLf
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 5, 2021