Chelsea v Man United – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

Thomas Tuchel takes on Michael Carrick in the match of the weekend with the Reds needing a win off the league leaders

Chelsea v Man United will kick off at 16:30 on Sunday 28th November in Stamford Bridge. Referee Anthony Taylor will take charge of the tie.

For those who could not get a ticket, the match will also be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League Ireland.

Chelsea have continued their strong run since losing to Juventus in September. Tuchel’s side are now 10 games unbeaten with only two of those games being draws. They continue to sit on top of the league, three points ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City.

The squad survived well with their first bout of injuries but now with the return of Lukaku and Pulisic, the club is now missing Kovacic, Kanté, and Chilwell for the foreseeable future.

On the other side of the pitch, Manchester United have grown into a joke team in the Premier League. After a bad spell of results, they languish in eighth place, six points off a Champions League place.

Now with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departed from the club, it looks like Ralf Rangnick will take charge. It will be interesting to see if he can get the most out of the stars as well as the young guns.

This fixture is one of the most long-awaited and hotly contested games of the year. They have faced each other 33 times since 2010 with Man United winning the slight majority with 12 victories. Chelsea have claimed 11 wins while ten games have also ended in draws.

Although this is a matchup of two of the most successful Premier League clubs, it has been a boring affair of late. Last season, both games ended in uneventful 0-0 stalemates.

Now both teams have different managers and styles so this match will depend much more on recent form.

Chelsea v Man United Probable Starting Teams

Chelsea FC

Formation

3-4-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Mendy (GK), Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Saul, James, Ziyech, Mount, Lukaku.

Injuries / Suspensions

Chilwell (Cruciate ligament), Havertz (Hamstring), Kovacic (Hamstring), Kanté (Knee),

Manchester United

Formation

4-2-3-1

Probable Starting 11

De Gea (GK), Telles, Lindelof, Bailly, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Van de Beek, Rashford, Fernandes, Sanches, Ronaldo.

Injuries / Suspensions

Cavani (Tendon injury), Greenwood (Covid-19), Pogba (Thigh), Varane (Hamstring), Maguire (Red card)

Chelsea v Man United Match Betting

Chelsea FC to win: 4/7

Draw: 14/5

Manchester United to win: 9/2

Score Prediction

United fans might be in high spirits with the new interim managerial appointment but it will be too soon for Michael Carrick and Rangnick to make a difference in Manchester. Chelsea have the stronger team and clearer tactics and this will shine through at the weekend.

Expect the game to end 4-1 to Chelsea.

