Chelsea’s Anthony Barry appointed as Ireland assistant coach

The 34-year-old will maintain club duties along with his new international role.

The FAI today announced the appointment of Chelsea’s Anthony Barry as assistant coach. The announcement comes just shortly after Damien Duff confirmed his departure from the Ireland set-up.

Barry is currently a first team coach at Chelsea, having previously coached at Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic.

He was initially brought in by Frank Lampard at the beginning of the current season but has been kept on by Thomas Tuchel.

Given that Barry is one of the most highly-regarded young coaches in England, this appointment could be seen as a major coup for Ireland.

“The opportunity to work in international football is something I’m thoroughly looking forward to and I’m looking forward to working with manager Stephen Kenny, his staff and the squad. I’d also like to thank Chelsea for helping facilitate this opportunity,” Barry said on joining the international setup.

Barry has been largely credited with Chelsea’s vast improvement in defending and attacking set pieces this season, earning heaps of praise for his innovation.

“He’s been a real positive for the group dynamic, and in all senses,” Frank Lampard told Chelsea’s official website in January.

“He’s certainly helped on set-pieces, but he’s very diligent, he pays so much attention to ourselves and the opposition in every part of the game, from what we do in the office, to studying opposition and working on the training field.

“It’s very important you have balance within staff, and what Anthony has given us is another person and another level of expertise that I can call upon, and a work ethic that is outstanding.”

Barry will link up with the Ireland camp in March for the beginning of the 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.

Ireland kick off their campaign with games against Serbia and Luxembourg. Current European Championship title holders Portugal and Azerbaijan are also in Ireland’s group.

