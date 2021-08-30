Dan James in ‘advanced talks’ for move to Leeds

2 total views, 2 views today

The latest reports suggest that Welsh winger Dan James is very close to a permanent move to Leeds from Manchester United

This transfer has been three years in the making since James was a prodigy in Swansea. The red side of Manchester is starting to get a bit cramped, especially after the return of icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

United now has stars like Sancho, Rashford, and Pogba in their ranks and it seems hard for the young Welsh man to get more game time.

According to The Athletic, James will now leave for Leeds before the end of the transfer window. At first, this move seemed to be only a loan but now he is being linked with a move on a more permanent basis.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano also issued an update on the transfer saga saying that the two clubs are in ‘ongoing discussion.’

Seems Dan James is most certainly leaving. He's had his fair share of criticism while at the club, but we shouldn't forget that despite the irreparable loss of his father, he always tried his best and certainly deserves respect for that. Thanks & all the very best to him! 🔴🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/GxHGKoe5We — Sujal Swain (@officialsujal10) August 30, 2021

The 23-year-old started in two of the club’s opening matches this season as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed to blend their new signings into the squad. Although he was not involved in any of the team’s goals, he proved to still be a fast attacking threat down the right-wing.

Last season he only made 15 appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing an assist. He instead was a big part of the team’s Europa League run as they lost out in the final on penalties.

Let's hope Dan James actually signs for Leeds this time around… pic.twitter.com/htkZ5jZspl — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 30, 2021

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been a very big admirer of James for the last few years and it is easy to see why. His speedy, energetic play fits in perfectly with the Whites’ style of play.

James would also provide great competition for positions with mainstays Jack Harrison and Raphinha.

Leeds has not made the best start to the season with a bad loss to United followed by two draws to Burnley and Everton. They will next face Liverpool on Sunday 12th August in Elland Road.

A signing like this could rejuvenate the squad and improve their standing in the league as they push for top 10.

