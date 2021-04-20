English Premier League Signings of the Season 2020/21

Fans always look forward to the Premier League signings because they are excited to see the new additions to their favorite teams.

Some will make the teams better and give them a shot at winning, while others will be disappointing for fans. There are a lot of surprises this year, most notably Ruben Dias, Diogo Jota, and Ben Godfrey. Take a look at some of the exciting signings this season.

Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias signed a six-year deal with Manchester City, which was the third signing last summer. He was a Benfica defender, and the deal was worth 62 million pounds. He wears the number 3 shirt, and he was excited for this opportunity. Manchester City was already dominant, and this signing makes them a better team.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota signed with Liverpool last summer after playing for the Wolves in the Premier League. The deal was worth £41 million, and he is an asset to the team. When they signed him, they opted against Timo Werner who went to Chelsea. However, clubs are staggering the payments out, which helps to increase the value. Financing deals such as this one allows teams to make moves that they might not otherwise make. The Wolves have money coming in for a few seasons, and Liverpool gets Jota now to bolster their team.

Ben Godfrey

Everton signed Ben Godfrey as their fifth major signing last summer. He followed the signing of James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Niels Nkounkou. Godfrey came from Norwich for a fee of £20 million. He is 22 years old, and he made 30 appearances alongside Daniel Farke. He was excited to be signed, and he wants to be a part of winning games and trophies for the team. One great thing about him is that he always gives it everything he has, and he hopes to develop into a top player.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is 20, and he was signed by Borussia Dortmund last January. He has scored 49 goals in 52 games, and he is a hot ticket for several of Europe’s best clubs. He will command a high salary so the teams that can afford him are few. Undoubtedly, Dortmund will fight hard to keep him, so it will be interesting to see where he winds up.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero is a 32-year-old who is the all-time record goal scorer for Manchester City. He is available in June when his contract expires, but he has suffered injuries over the years. Some clubs will likely be interested because he is a star as long as he is healthy.

Other Signings

Many teams are looking for undiscovered athletes with a lot of potential who are going to shine. Leicester City succeeded when they signed N’Golo Kante for just over £5 million and it worked out well. Another player, Riyad Mahrez, joined that Leicester team for just about £400,000.

The Premier League Transfer System

The clubs in the Premier League are allowed to purchase and sell players during the winter and summer transfer times. The European Commission created this agreement so that it could help both players and clubs with stable contracts while allowing trades and signings at certain times of the year. This helped to ensure that contracts are enforceable.

A number of transfers take place during these windows, and fans get excited about their favorite teams’ signings. They factor them in when they make football bets online at one of the great online sports betting operators.

Final Words

The Premier League signings are always exciting. People look to see what stars are available and which unknown players will turn out to be a great addition. Seeing the teams make changes to try to build a winning club is always fun. Some signings are more notable than others, and they can change the future of a club. The League has created the contract windows to make sure that contracts are enforceable for both players and teams, and it helps to make the season more predictable for fans. When fans want to place wagers on their favorite clubs, they can factor in the new signings, and this makes it more predictable and enjoyable.

