Fantasy Football: The Best Goalkeepers For Your Euro 2020 Fantasy Team

The 2020 UEFA European Championships are just around the corner with a fantasy football game starting alongside it.

Click here for a list of the best players for each position to pick for your fantasy team.

These lists will include a fantasy football find.

This is a player we tip to earn a lot of points but has a low pick rate.

We start with goalkeepers – the final line of defence, the big men between the sticks.

Goalkeepers play an important part in the Euros, and they are also important in your fantasy side.

KASPER SCHMEICHEL – DENMARK, €5m

First up is Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danish goalkeeper is part of a stellar international defence.

He has amassed seven clean sheets since the beginning of 2020, according to Transfermarkt.

However, Schmeichel did concede six to Belgium over the two games against them in the UEFA Nations League.

That is a worry considering they are in the same group as the Danish.

Yet there have only been two other occasions where he conceded a goal.

Those occasions are the recent 1-1 draw with Germany and a 2-1 victory over Iceland in November.

The Dane is one of the most reliable shot-stoppers around and will be sure to be a strong addition to your side.

At €5m, Schmeichel is a no-brainer for your side.

THIBAUT COURTOIS – BELGIUM, €6m

Schmeichel’s opposite number against Belgium in one of those games was Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois’ last major tournament ended in the Belgian picking up the golden glove after he earned six clean sheets.

This is no anomaly either as the former Chelsea player has earned 44 clean sheets in just 84 appearances and conceded only 61 goals.

The Real Madrid number one is entering his prime years aged 29 and will have another big tournament this summer.

He is on the expensive side at €6m but he has a high chance of living up to that price tag.

FANTASY FOOTBALL FIND: YANN SOMMER – SWITZERLAND, €5m

Finally, we have Swiss star Yann Sommer as our fantasy find.

The Borussia Monchengladbach servant flies under many people’s radars each year.

Sommer is part of a defensively resolute Swiss side who rely on their discipline at the back

This is where he shines.

The six-foot Swiss has had some big performances on the international stage before and is a safe bet for your fantasy team.

Currently, he has only been chosen by two per cent of players but you can stand out amongst the crowd with an underrated goalkeeper.

For €5m, he is a quality addition.

These three goalkeepers can put in big performance after big performance and will be an integral part of anyone’s Euro 2020 fantasy football team.

