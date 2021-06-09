Fantasy Football: The Best Strikers For Your Euro 2020 Fantasy Team

Finally, we discuss forwards for the Euro 2020 fantasy football guide.

Forwards include wingers and strikers and the legacy of these players can be made by one good tournament.

Strikers such as David Villa and Milan Baros have lit up the international scene at UEFA European Championships in the 21st century.

Imagine the fantasy points they would have earned.

CRISTIANO RONALDO – PORTUGAL, €12m

First up is Cristiano Ronaldo – who else?

Ronaldo has been unstoppable for most of his career and has five Ballon d’Ors to date.

He dragged an otherwise weak Portugal side to the final of Euro 2016 alongside Nani and Quaresma.

Now part of a much stronger side, Portugal do not have to rely on him as much.

However, when the ball is played up to him, it is always a dangerous moment.

Goals galore and lots of points lie behind a €12m price tag.

ROMELU LUKAKU – BELGIUM, €11m

Second on the list is Romelu Lukaku.

The Serie A MVP has reminded everyone of his world-class talent at Inter Milan.

In addition to this, his goalscoring does not stop when he plays for Belgium.

Lukaku has scored a national record 60 goals in 93 games for his national side.

He does not look like stopping either.

The goals will keep coming with Dries Mertens by his side and Kevin De Bruyne behind him.

He has the highest pick rate of any forward in the game – 43 per cent.

Romelu Lukaku is all yours for €11m.

FANTASY FOOTBALL FIND: SASA KALADZJIC – AUSTRIA, €7.5m

Sasa Kaladzjic had a fantastic breakout season for VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

16 goals and 6 assists in 33 games earned him a spot in the Austrian squad for Euro 2020.

In a group that is much wider than it appears, Kaladzjic could make a name for himself.

He is valued at just under £20m by Transfermarkt currently but that number will double with a good tournament.

The first game against North Macedonia will be a good time to get off the mark.

For €7.5m, you can get behind Kaladzjic before the world takes notice.

Your forward line will always be high scorers when these three are in your fantasy side.

