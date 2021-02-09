First involvement for Amad Diallo in Manchester United senior squad

The former Atalanta forward arrived at the club in January.

Amad Diallo has tonight been picked in a Manchester United first-team squad for the first time, starting on the bench for their FA Cup fifth round tie against West Ham United.

The Ivorian/Italian winger arrived at Manchester United from Atalanta in January and has featured for the u23s since his move.

His quick ascension to the first-team comes after impressive performances for the u23s. The winger featured just twice for the u23s but his return rate has been nothing short of incredible, totalling 6 goal contributions in those games.

Diallo is known for his exceptional close control, agility and ability to retain possession in tight spaces. He doesn’t lack end product, either, based on his output for Manchester United and Atalanta’s youth squads.

Irish underage international Mipo Odubeko also features on the West Ham United bench.

The 18-year-old striker has been in formidable form for West Ham youth squads since he joined from Manchester United in 2019.

He made his first-team debut in the FA Cup last month and could be in line to receive more minutes tonight.

