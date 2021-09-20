Greatest Irish footballers to play for Chelsea

1 total views, 1 views today

Chelsea is one of the most successful clubs in English football and some Irish players have left their mark on the team’s history

5. Paddy Mulligan (1969-1972)

Mulligan was a strong, dependable right-back throughout his long career. He is most known for his successful time with Shamrock Rovers and West Brom but also had a decent spell in London with Chelsea.

The 50-capped Irishman cost the Blues £17,500 and made a substitute appearance in the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup against Real Madrid. The Dubliner spent three years in blue, scoring two goals in 71 appearances before moving to Crystal Palace.

Happy Birthday to former Blue Paddy Mulligan who is 74 today #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/e4oHNZSmCf — Chris Mears (@ChrisMears1) March 17, 2019

4. Tony Cascarino (1992-1994)

Cascarino is a very memorable name in Irish football. He had his best moments in a football shirt while playing for Millwall and much later down the line for Marseille in France.

At the midway point of his career, he joined Chelsea. The Kent-born midfielder scored 8 goals in 45 games for the club. After all this, most Irish people will remember him for the important parts he played in the Boys in Green’s runs in 1988, 1990, and 1994.

Happy Birthday to Hall of Fame recipient Tony Cascarino ⚽️🇮🇪🎂 pic.twitter.com/4hSCHd3VvI — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 1, 2019

3. John Dempsey (1969-1978)

Dempsey was a legendary center half for Chelsea throughout the nine years he spent in the clubs. He had many highs, such as winning the FA Cup in 1970 and scoring the opening goals in the previously mentioned UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup final victory.

The Hampstead-born defender also stayed with the club during their turbulent spell in the 70s. He qualified for Ireland through his parents and would make 19 appearances, scoring once in six years.

He would also go on the be player-manager for Dundalk before retiring.

Great to have Chelsea legends Marvin Hinton, Ron Harris, Tommy Baldwin, John Dempsey and John Hollins in the house today – all members of our 1970 FA Cup winning squad! 💙#CHEFOR pic.twitter.com/7pzjg1m8C3 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2020

2. Andy Townsend (1990-1993)

In 1990, Townsend joined Chelsea for the mouth-watering sum of £1,200,000 from Norwich. He was a truly quality player and this did not affect him as he won the club’s Player of the Year award in his debut season.

Unfortunately, the Irish player never had great success with Chelsea and after 14 goals in 120 games, the midfielder moved to Aston Villa for over two million pounds.

His time in the green jersey is more storied after he scored seven goals in 70 appearances over eight years, playing in many of Ireland’s greatest matches.

Happy Birthday to former captain Andy Townsend ☘️ pic.twitter.com/wLiRM8A4ez — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 23, 2021

1. Damien Duff (2003-2006)

Duff is one of Ireland’s most underrated footballers, a master on the wing, playing for some of England’s best teams and being a major part of Ireland’s success in 2002. In his three years at Chelsea, he played alongside Didier Drogba, Arjen Robben, and Frank Lampard.

He scored 19 goals in 125 appearances while wearing blue in London winning a Premier League title and a League Cup trophy. This made him a must-have for Ireland as he made a century of caps and scored eight goals.

Loved the Arjen Robben & Damien Duff partnership!!!! pic.twitter.com/Yu3NHq8SaF — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) July 15, 2021

