Odion Ighalo will remain at Man United until January according to BBC Sport. Ighalo joined United on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua which was meant to be until the end of May.

BBC state that United won’t have an option to by the 30 year old Nigerian international when his loan expires at the end of January. Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, United manager said, “It’s been a dream for him and hopefully he can finish what he started and win a trophy with us”.

Ighalo has had a fantastic few months at Old Trafford. He has scored 4 goals in 8 appearances for the side. He scored in United’s 5-0 trashing of Austrian side Lask Linz in the Europa League meeting between the sides. Incidentally that was the last time Manchester United played a competitve fixture before everything was brought to a halt by the lockdowns and restrictions across Europe and the world due to Covid 19.

Last week it was announced that the Premier League will return on June 17th. Man United currently sit in 5th place in the Premier League standings on 45 points, they are 3 points off fourth placed Chelsea who are on 48 points with nine rounds of matches to go.

Solksjaer’s side will have plenty to look forward to when action resumes. As well as the hunt for the Champions League spot, United will carry that five goal advantage into the second leg at Old Trafford, while they will also play in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.