Irish international Jack Byrne departs Shamrock Rovers

The midfielder is set to announce his new club in a matter of days.

Jack Byrne has announced his departure from Shamrock Rovers through a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram.

“Today, with the heaviest of hearts, I would like to announce that I’ve decided to leave Shamrock Rovers and the people I’ve come to love and I do so with a huge lump in my throat”, he wrote after reminiscing about his time at the club.

There has been no shortage of speculation regarding where Jack Byrne’s future lies but Cypriot First Division champions APOEL seem the most likely suitors as things stand.

The move would make sense considering Byrne’s former international manager, Mick McCarthy, is the current APOEL manager, a post which he has held since November 2020. APOEL also regularly compete in European competition, namely the UEFA Europa League and Champions League.

That said, though, APOEL are having a substandard season so far. They’ve lost their last 3 games and currently sit 11th in the Cypriot First Division.

Byrne appeared twice for the Ireland national team under Mick McCarthy, making his debut against Bulgaria in 2019. He also impressed in a cameo appearance against New Zealand a couple of months later.

Byrne has been linked with several clubs in the past few months. Bournemouth, Stoke and Colorado Rapids have reportedly taken interest in the midfielder.

However, it is looking increasingly likely that Jack Byrne is set for a move to Cyprus. Several reports have already suggested that a deal has been agreed between Byrne and APOEL.

All will be revealed shortly with Byrne set to announce his new club in the coming days.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com