Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named LMA manager of the year. The news comes after the German coach guided Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

The announcement came at an awards ceremony which was shown on Sky Sports television. Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson announced Klopp as the winner and said, “It was thoroughly deserved. “The performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality runs right through the whole club”. Mr Ferguson continued, “I’ll forgive you for ringing me at half past three in the morning to tell me you had won the league – thank you!”.

Liverpool coasted to the Premier League and topped the table with 99 points, 18 points ahead of their nearest rivals Manchester City on 81 points. Furthermore, on receiving the award, Klopp said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be named the winner of the League Managers Association manager of the year award, for this wonderful Sir Alex Ferguson trophy, named after a man that I admire so much,”. He continued, “It’s an honour to be in the company of so many managers who have been named as LMA manager of the year before, including of course Liverpool managers like Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Sir Kenny Dalglish and, in recent years, Brendan Rodgers.”. Klopp said he accepts the award on behalf of all of his coaches. He said, ” I’m OK as a manager but they make us a real special bunch of football brains.”

Meanwhile, Leeds United manager, Marco Bielsa scooped the Championship manager of the year award. He helped his side to promotion to the Premier League as well as winning the title. League One manager of the year went to Coventry City boss Mark Robbins after he steered them to the Championship. Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell won the League two manager of the year award.

