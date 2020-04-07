Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Some good news for sports fans this afternoon with the news that La Liga in Spain could resume in six to eight weeks.

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Spain’s domestic football season may resume as early as 28 May in the best-case scenario of options being discussed by the league.

No Spanish side has played a competitive game since 11 March, when Atletico Madrid knocked holders Liverpool out of the Champions League at Anfield.

In a conference call with international journalists, Tebas also said La Liga clubs will lose around €1bn (£884m) if the 2019-20 campaign cannot be restarted.

He also stressed: