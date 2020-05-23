Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced that La Liga games can restart from 8 June.

La Liga was suspended on 12 March last due to coronavirus but permission was granted earlier this week for group training of up to 10 players to begin.

The Spanish government has given the green light for the return of professional sport – including #LaLigaSantander and #LaLigaSmartBank – as of June 8th, following guidelines from the Ministry of Health.#BackToWin pic.twitter.com/OjjV61pnBf — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 23, 2020

“Spain has done what it needed to do and now new horizons can open for everyone. The time has come to recover many of our daily activities. From 8 June, LaLiga will be able to return,” the country’s Prime Minister said earlier today, adding, “Spanish football has a huge following but it will not be the only recreation activity that will return.”

Current La Liga champions Barcelona lead great rivals Real Madrid by two points with 11 round of the competition yet to play.

Spain follows Germany in announcing a return to league action, with the German Bundesliga having started last weekend.

Spain’s neighbours, Portugal, will see action recommence in their Primeira Liga on 3rd June, England’s Premier League has mentioned June 12th or 19th as possible starting dates, while Italy’s Serie A looks set to begin on June 15th.