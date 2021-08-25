Leeds looking for new striker and midfielder by Deadline Day

3 total views, 3 views today

Manager Marcelo Bielsa appears to be very happy with his squad but competition will be needed to improve results this season

Leeds have finally gotten their first points of the season after a well-needed comeback draw against Everton. This came after a disappointing thrashing to Manchester United in the opening game of the season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side improved on this with a strong performance beating Crewe 3-0 in the EFL Cup. In this game, the manager tried out a few rotation players and some in new positions. Although it was an easy victory some players did not seem as comfortable against such a lower league side.

The club is still linked with a few signings before the end of the deadline day. Could these signings push Leeds up a gear and compete for the top ten?

🎙️ "I couldn't wait to get going. I'm not here to make the numbers up." pic.twitter.com/0fcVXMVynV — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 24, 2021

A young player with Premier League experience that Leeds have been linked heavily with is Josh Brownhill. The Burnley midfielder is being lined up as a backup for star Kalvin Phillips and could give some well-needed competition in the squad.

The rumors of this transfer going through have heated up in the last month with reports of Leeds making inquiries into the player in recent weeks.

It would not be a cheap investment with Brownhill being valued at an estimated £15 million.

Another likely signing for the Yorkshire club is Danish striker Mikkel Damsgaard. The young forward was thrust into the limelight after some great performances in Euro 2020 where Denmark reached the semifinals.

He currently plies his trade with Sampdoria in Serie A. If Leeds will want his signature, they will need to compete with Liverpool and Aston Villa in the transfer market.

The 21-year-old has an estimated market value of €20 million but would likely go for more.

The Whites have also been looking at more experienced players to bulk up their squads. Bielsa has been looking at Man United’s Daniel James and Liverpool’s Divock Origi.

James had previously been linked with Leeds before signing for the Reds two years ago. Both signings would be more expensive for the club and it is likely that they might pursue a loan move to make sure they suit Bielsa’s system.

