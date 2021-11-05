Leeds v Leicester – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,040 total views, 1,040 views today

Now with two wins under their belt, Marcelo Bielsa’s men invited an underperforming Leicester to London in the Premier League

Leeds v Leicester will kick off at 14:00 on Sunday 7th November in Elland Road. Referee Darren England will take charge of the tie.

Leeds United pulled off their second victory of the season last week after beating rock-bottom Norwich city 2-1. Recent games have found the Whites sitting in 17th place only three points ahead of the relegation zone.

In their ten matches this season, they have an average possession of 58.4% but they really need to turn their ball retention into goals.

Leicester have had a troublesome few weeks in the league and in Europe. They are without a win in their last three games including losing to Arsenal and drawing with Brighton & Hove Albion.

After ten matches, they are in the bottom half of the table and have relied heavily on their Danish keeper. So far this season Kasper Schmeichel is ranked second in the league for saves per game (3.5).

This has been a tight, tense affair in recent years. In their last 12 meetings between the Premier League, Championship and Cups, Leicester have won six times, Leeds United have won three times and there have been three draws.

Last season, both teams shared a win each away from home including a 3-1 victory for Leeds in January.

Marching on together! Thank you for your amazing support. Coooooome on @LUFC pic.twitter.com/OZKWCcwKY2 — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) October 31, 2021

Leeds v Leicester Probable Starting Teams

Leeds United

Formation

4-1-4-1

Probable Starting 11

Meslier (GK), Firpo, Cooper, Llorente, Shackleton, Phillips, Harrison, James, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo.

Injuries / Suspensions

Ayling (Knee), Bamford (Ankle), Koch (Groin)

Leicester City

Formation

3-4-1-2

Probable Starting 11

Schmeichel (GK), Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey, Bertrand, Tielemans, Soumaré, Castagne, Vardy, Daka.

Injuries / Suspensions

Justin (Cruciate ligament), Albrighton (Muscle injury), Periera (Muscle cramps), Fofana (Ankle)

An iconic @Mahrez22 goal from a landmark @LCFC victory in their title-winning campaign 🪄 pic.twitter.com/LWLBkGsd2F — Premier League (@premierleague) November 3, 2021

Leeds v Leicester Match Betting

Leeds United to win: 7/4

Draw: 12/5

Leicester City to win: 7/5

Score Prediction

This could prove to be one of the tightest games of the weekend, both sides have been in similar forms and exciting styles of play. Injuries to important Leeds players could make the difference this weekend.

Expect Leicester to come out the victors in a 2-1 game.

Raphinha has his goal! 📺 Watch Norwich City vs Leeds United live on Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/qYVm15GGTE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 31, 2021

