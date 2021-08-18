Leicester Players Congratulated Raul Jiménez Throughout Wolves Game

4 total views, 4 views today

Wolves striker Raul Jiménez revealed to the media that Leicester City players congratulated him on his return to football during the teams’ opening weekend match-up on Saturday.

Leicester won the game 1-0 courtesy of a Jamie Vardy finish in the first half but the big story was the return of the Mexican international.

He played for the club in the Premier League in his first game after recovering from a fractured skull that ruled him out for the majority of last season.

The 30-year-old appreciated the gestures made by his opponents throughout the game at the weekend.

“It was really good to be back again,” Jiménez told the media.

“I remember at a corner Vardy came to me to congratulate me, and Soyuncu and Maddison and most of the other Leicester players came to me in different parts of the game too. I felt really good about that.

“They said they were really happy to see me back on the pitch, that it was an honour to be there playing with me in my first match back.”

Jiménez suffered his season-ending injury in a game against Arsenal in November 2020 when he clashed heads with Brazilian defender David Luiz.

The Mexican noted that the injury took longer than expected to heal but said it was a miracle that he is still able to speak to the media after a game.

He has no recollection of the incident but watched replays of it and said that it feels good to be back.

“I feel now that I’m a player again after a long almost nine months being out for this injury,” he said.

“I have been training the whole pre-season six weeks, so I think it was the right moment to come back and start the season again and I feel really good.”

