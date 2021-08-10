Leicester Winger Rachid Ghezzal Set For Besiktas Move

1 total views, 1 views today

Leicester City FC winger Rachid Ghezzal is close to a permanent transfer to Turkish club Besiktas, according to reports.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Ghezzal will make the journey to Istanbul on Tuesday to complete the move away from England.

Leicester and Besiktas are said to have “total agreement” on the terms with the confirmation expected to be a formality.

The fee is rumoured to be in the seven-figure r for the Algerian, who spent last season on loan at the Turkish outfit.

Ghezzal made 23 appearances for Leicester, all in his first season under contract with the club, and scored three goals and assisted three.

The Algerian fell out of favour when current manager Brendan Rodgers was brought in to replace Claude Puel.

Ghezzal has since spent time on loan in Italy at Fiorentina and with Besiktas and has not appeared for his parent club since a minute-long cameo against Bournemouth on March 30th, 2019.

The winger failed to make an impact in Italy, scoring just once in 21 appearances and assisting once in the same amount of time for La Viola but impressed in his time on loan at Besiktas.

The on-loan winger racked up 26 goal involvements in 35 appearances across all competitions for the Turkish Champions.

His attacking ability was an important cog in the machine for Sergen Yalcin’s side as they won the title on goal difference by one.

His run of five goals in the last six games in the league helped the club over the line, with Ghezzal grabbing the all-important winner against Goztepe on the final day of the season.

He also had a strong performance in the Turkish Cup final, creating one of the two goals for his side on the day as they clinched the first half of an impressive double.

Galatasary, Besiktas’ rivals who finished second in the league by just one goal, were also reportedly interested in Ghezzal but it looks like Besiktas have now got their man.

