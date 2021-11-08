Liverpool boss Klopp speaks on controversial decisions in West Ham game

5 total views, 5 views today

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his say on some controversial decisions that went the way of the home side in the Redmens’ defeat to West Ham United on Sunday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi found the net for Liverpool but a freak goal from a corner – down as an Alisson Becker own-goal, a Pablo Fornals finish and a Kurt Zouma header brought an end to their 25-game win streak.

The defeat in London was Liverpool’s first of the season in all competitions and ended the streak that started in April.

Liverpool’s last defeat came at the hands of Real Madrid in last season’s UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Jurgen Klopp spoke about some of Craig Pawson’s decisions in the game after his side’s defeat.

“Yeah, that’s why I spoke now first about the game independent of these situations,” Klopp said. “So, we lost that game. But I think it’s a clear foul on Alisson, how can it not be? The arm from Ogbonna is there.

“I really don’t know who was VAR today. You always have to say that the ref maybe in the game can’t see that, but in the situation when you see how the dynamic of the whole situation when they all go down, how close they are, they are like in each other.

“How can that not be a foul already, without pushing the arm of Alisson away? But the ref made it easy for himself and thought, come on, let’s see what the VAR is saying.

“The VAR had a look and said not clear and obvious, I don’t know why. And here’s the goal, which is really strange.

“Then, I saw only the situation with Aaron and Hendo now and the way I saw it now, it’s a clear red card.

“There’s actually no discussion possible and, again, I don’t know how. [He] will probably say because he touched the ball before, but a reckless challenge can touch whatever you want before but you cannot control your leg that much that you don’t hit your opponent high up on the leg – on the chin – you cannot go like this in a challenge.

“We cannot make these decisions obviously and the ref, I don’t know what he would say about that now but in the game, he looked quite confident that his decisions were all right.”

