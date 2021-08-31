Liverpool Captain Henderson Signs New Deal

3 total views, 3 views today

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new four-year deal with the club on Tuesday morning, ensuring his time at Liverpool will continue.

Henderson has spent ten years at the club after joining from Sunderland in 2011 and has become the captain and an important figure in the starting eleven over the years.

The captain put pen to paper at the AXA Training Centre and put the minds of Liverpool fans to ease.

Henderson told Liverpoolfc.com after inking the terms: “I’m obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I’ve already been on here.

“It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

“I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that.

“I’ve loved every minute of it, even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I’ve always said that.

“To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way.”

Henderson has amassed 394 appearances for the Reds since making his debut in August 2011 and has scored 30 goals.

The 31-year-old has won a League Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League in his time at the club.

He was the FWA Footballer of the Year, as well as the club’s Player of the Season in 2019-20 when they won their first league title in 30 years.

“Every year is the same, every year is the biggest challenge, the biggest season ahead. I feel as hungry as ever.

“I feel as hungry as I did when I first walked in 10 years ago, to prove to people that I deserve to be at this football club and give absolutely everything every single day for the badge, for the fans and for each other in this building.

“If we do that, I feel as though we’ve got a good chance of being successful.”

