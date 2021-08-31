Liverpool Defender Rhys Williams Set For Swansea Loan

2 total views, 2 views today

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams is likely to complete a loan move to Swansea, according to Caoimhe O’Neill of The Athletic.

The defender, who has appeared 19 times for the first team on Merseyside, has made just one appearance this season at all levels – he played in a U23 clash against Everton in the Premier League 2.

Williams made his debut for the club in a 7-2 EFL Cup win over League One side Lincoln City and found himself in the starting lineup several times as a result of Liverpool’s injury crisis last season.

The 20-year-old came on as a late substitute against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League a month later and also played against FC Midtjylland after Fabinho had to go off injured.

Williams made six appearances in the Champions League throughout Liverpool’s run to the quarter-finals.

The youngster struggled at times while in the starting lineup but often grew into games.

Nat Phillips created an impressive partnership with him, given the circumstances, and the pair helped Liverpool to third place in the league, starting all five of their final league games of the season.

The move to Swansea is expected to allow the 20-year-old defender, who came through the academy at Liverpool, to build on his 2020-21 season and get more first-team minutes under his belt.

Former Liverpool star Rhian Brewster went on loan to Swansea City in 2019/20 when he was on the books, with his goals helping the Welsh side to the play-offs.

More recently, Harvey Elliott played 41 games for Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship, scoring seven and assisting 11 goals in that time.

Liverpool U23 player Sepp Van Den Berg is currently on loan at Preston North End, where he is enjoying a fruitful run of form.

With the return of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to the side factored in, coupled with the signing of Ibrahima Konate and the versatility of Fabinho, it seems like the best move for Williams’ career.

