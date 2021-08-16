Liverpool FC Women Announce Greaves-Smith Departure

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Liverpool FC

 3 total views,  3 views today

Liverpool FC Women has announced that Adam Greaves-Smith will leave his role of general manager at the end of August, ending his three-year association with the club following a restructure within the department.

Greaves-Smith was involved with the club during a tough time which saw the side get relegated to the FA Women’s Championship.

The side will compete in the Championship for the second season in a row after a third-place finish last season was not enough to send them back to the top tier of women’s football in England.

Liverpool Women finished 11 points off the pace of champions Leicester City.

“I’d like to thank my colleagues at LFC for a fantastic experience over the past three years,” he said. “With an upcoming restructure, the timing was right for me personally to explore new challenges, whilst giving me time to focus on a difficult period in my family life. I’d like to thank the club for their understanding and support during this.

“I’d also like to thank my colleagues, the FA, fans and so many others who have worked so closely with me during my time at LFCW. It’s been an exciting journey and I’m looking forward to embarking on new adventures ahead. I will be supporting our men’s and women’s teams from afar and wish everyone the very best for the future.”

Everyone at LFC Women wishes Adam well for the future and the search now begins to recruit a new role of LFC Women managing director to lead the team and department in the next phase of its development.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here