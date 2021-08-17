Liverpool Issue Stadium Access Update Ahead Of Burnley Game

4 total views, 4 views today

Liverpool FC have issued an update to fans on the club’s website, providing information on how to access the stadium to watch the side’s first Premier League home fixture of the season against Burnley.

It will be the first time Anfield will have a capacity crowd in 17 months after the pandemic led to the postponement of football in England.

The club will be using full NFC technology for supporters to access the stadium following trials in pre-season.

A full review of the trials has been carried out and several changes have been made to improve it ahead of the Burnley match.

The Premier League is encouraging a digital-first policy for the season, meaning that NFC tickets and Photo ID will be in use this weekend, as opposed to [email protected] and paper tickets.

Supporters are reminded to download their digital tickets to their smartphones before arriving at Anfield.

Technical advice and support will be available at the stadium for fans who need it.

The club is once again encouraging supporters to come early to avoid queues and allow for checks and search procedures.

On top of this, staggered entry times will be utilised in order to control the flow of fans around the ground.

Supporters will be contacted directly via email with details of their entry time ahead of the match, and fans are asked to enter during their allocated time.

Although no longer required by government guidance, it is recommended that fans wear a face covering and maintain distance from fellow supporters where possible when entering and leaving the stadium.

In line with our city partners at Liverpool City Council’s Ground Safety Advisory Group and Public Health Department, supporters are strongly recommended to take a lateral flow test 24 to 36 hours prior to kick-off.

Fans are also reminded that Anfield is home to many people, so we ask that you respect residents by leaving quietly and taking any litter home with you.

Liverpool welcome Burnley to Anfield on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 pm. The game will be televised live on BT Sport.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com