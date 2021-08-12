Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones Out Of PL Opener

1 total views, 1 views today

Liverpool FC midfielder Curtis Jones has been ruled out of his side’s Premier League opener against Norwich this weekend.

The 20-year-old suffered a concussion in the club’s final pre-season game against Osasuna on Monday.

Jones was taken off during the first half of the pre-season friendly against CA Osasuna following a collision.

Klopp told the club’s website: “He had a slight concussion so we just have to follow the protocol. He is fine, he feels fine again, but that’s the protocol.

“He is available for training from Sunday on I think.”

The Scouse prospect made four appearances in pre-season for Liverpool but may not have made the starting eleven against Norwich due to the depth the side has in midfield.

Andy Robertson has also been ruled out of Liverpool’s season opener at Carrow Road after sustaining ligament damage against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Robertson was taken off at half-time after picking up an injury and was replaced by the great-nephew of Ian Rush, Owen Beck, for the second half.

The Scotsman landed awkwardly after making a block towards the end of the first half and stayed on the ground.

He was treated on the field before finishing the half and did not need a stretcher to leave the pitch, instead of being helped off by the physios.

Kostas Tsimikas took Robertson’s place for Liverpool’s final pre-season match against Osasuna on Monday night.

It is expected that the Greek full-back will step in for Robertson in competitive fixtures in his absence.

Tsimikas only made seven appearances for Liverpool in his debut season in England as a result of early-season injury problems and Robertson’s ever-presence in the squad.

However, the 25-year-old has had an impressive pre-season this summer and will look to carry over his form into the new season and get more appearances for the club that signed him last summer.

Klopp was able to report Liverpool have no other fresh injury concerns three days out from the beginning of the 2021-22 campaign.

“No, not from an injury point of view,” said the boss when asked for any new squad updates.

“But yeah, a few players had a shorter pre-season than others. No, all the others are healthy.”

Liverpool will kick off their season at 5:30 pm on Saturday, August 14th when they travel to Norwich.

