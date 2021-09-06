Home Soccer Premier League Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita ‘Safe And Well’

Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita ‘Safe And Well’

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Liverpool FC Naby Keita

 1 total views,  1 views today

Liverpool FC have said that their Guinean midfielder Naby Keita is “safe and well” following an attempted coup in the country during the September international break.

Guinea were expected to face Morocco in a World Cup Qualifier in the country on Monday, September 6 before the coup took place.

The match was postponed after several hours of heavy gunfire at the country’s presidential palace with an attempted coup ongoing in the capital of Conakry – where the qualifier was set to be played.

The official FIFA statement on the match noted the coup as the main reason for the postponement.

The statement reads: “The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF.

“To ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials, FIFA and CAF have decided to postpone the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match Guinea vs. Morocco, which had scheduled to be hosted in Conakry, Guinea, on Monday 6 September.

“Rescheduling information will be made available at a later date.”

Liverpool are working to find a way to bring their player back to Merseyside.

“We are in constant contact with Naby and have had regular communication via his national team management,” said a Liverpool spokesman in a statement to the PA news agency.”We are satisfied that he is safe and well cared for.

“Obviously the situation is fluid and we will maintain regular dialogue with the relevant authorities as we work to get Naby back to Liverpool in a timely and secure manner.”

The Morocco national team has left the country following the postponement of their tie and full-back Achraf Hakimi ensured followers of their safety following their return to their home country.
The PSG defender said in a tweet: “Thank you all for the messages and support, it has been a very intense day but thank God we are safe and sound in Morocco. Good evening”

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©
MORE STORIES
Liverpool FC Harvey Elliott

Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Withdraws From England U21 Squad

James Roulston Mooney - 0