Liverpool star Roberto Firmino out with ‘serious hamstring injury’

Liverpool men’s manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the team’s number nine Roberto Firmino has been sidelined with a “serious hamstring injury” in the latest injury update.

The Brazilian replaced Sadio Mané at half-time in the midweek win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League but was substituted himself after picking up the issue.

Firmino has been in form so far this season, with his work-rate once again a standout of his overall game.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com on Friday: “Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate. We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. We have to work on that.”

Firmino’s Liverpool teammates, centre-back Joe Gomez and midfielder Curtis Jones will also miss the side’s upcoming clash with David Moyes’ West Ham United.

Gomez will be absent due to a calf injury while Curtis Jones will continue to recover from an eye injury in training.

“Curtis is a completely different story [to Firmino], he was very unlucky in training – he got a finger that scratched the eye.

“I had a lot of injuries to players in my career, that was not involved. He is on the way back but we have to see how long exactly.

“He will be back after the international break, for sure, but in the international break, we have to see when he can start doing proper stuff again.

“And Joey, hopefully after the international break as well.”

However, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are set to be in contention for this weekend’s visit to London after both made their returns from injury against Atletico.

“Very important, you see that. Fab was clear – he was not that long out – that he can maybe go, how we decided then 60 minutes,” Klopp stated.

“And swapping that with Thiago was probably exactly the right thing to do, now they should be both a big step ahead, so all good.”

