Liverpool v AC Milan – Preview, Team News, Odds, Where To Watch

Liverpool will welcome AC Milan to Anfield for their first fixture of the group stage in this season’s UEFA Champions League.
The two sides will meet in the competition for the first time in 14 years – their last meeting was the final in 2007, in which AC Milan won their seventh European Cup and got revenge on Liverpool for the loss in the final fixture of 2005’s instalment of the tournament.
Liverpool will be looking to mount a strong challenge for the continental crown and equal the Rossoneri’s haul after picking up their sixth in 2019.
The injury crisis of 2020-21 is in the past – Liverpool reached the quarter-finals without several key figures of their squad – but Liverpool will still be without several players for their opening European fixture of the season.
Jurgen Klopp’s men will be without Harvey Elliott, who underwent surgery for his dislocated ankle on Tuesday.
This follows the fracture-dislocation to the left ankle he sustained during last weekend’s victory over Leeds United.
Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino were both absent at Elland Road on Sunday as they recover from previous issues but no other injury or fitness concerns were raised by Klopp in Tuesday’s press conference.
Furthermore, Minamino was pictured training with the squad at Kirkby on Liverpool’s social media accounts on Tuesday.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and on-loan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko are unavailable for the visitors after they named a 21-man travelling squad for the fixture, with both players absent due to injury.
Lineups
Liverpool – Predicted (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Mané.
AC Milan – Predicted (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Theo H.; Bennacer, Kessie; Florenzi, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.
Odds
Liverpool 2/5
Draw 15/4
AC Milan 11/2
Where To Watch
Liverpool v AC Milan will be available to watch on Virgin Media and BT Sport 2 with kick-off set for 8 pm.