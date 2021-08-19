Liverpool v Burnley – Preview, Lineups, Betting, TV Coverage

6 total views, 6 views today

Liverpool will host Burnley at Anfield in their first home fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The match will be played in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield for the first time since March 2020 when Atletico Madrid upset the then-defending Champions League winners.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are coming off a 3-0 opening day against Norwich City at Carrow Road last Saturday.

It was not the best performance from the Reds but the Canaries rarely troubled them, and when they did, Alisson was on hand to stop them.

Liverpool’s midfield of James Milner, who wore the captain’s armband, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did not click as well as Klopp would have hoped.

Some changes are expected in the middle of the park with Fabinho available and Curtis Jones expected to return after suffering a concussion in pre-season.

Kostas Tsimikas will make his second successive start in the Premier League at left-back, with Andy Robertson still recovering from injury.

All of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are fit for the game and Klopp will be spoilt for choice as a result.

Harvey Elliott and Jordan Henderson will also be available for the side’s first home fixture of the season and Ibrahima Konate could be in with a shout after sitting on the bench against Norwich.

There are no injury concerns for Sean Dyche’s visitors, who return to the ground where they shocked fans of the league last season.

Ashley Barnes scored the only goal in the game that ended Liverpool’s historic 68-game unbeaten run at home.

The Clarets lost their league opener to Graham Potter’s Brighton and Hove Albion and will want to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat.

The fixture saw Dyche set his side up in a 4-4-2 and it is expected that they will line up in the same formation on Saturday.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Trent, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Milner, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmondssen, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Betting

Liverpool 1/6

Draw 6/1

Burnley 16/1

TV Coverage

Liverpool v Burnley kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 pm. BT Sport will show the game live on television.

