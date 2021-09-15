Liverpool Win In Istanbul ‘Was An Unbelievable Game’ – Alisson

1 total views, 1 views today

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has given his thoughts on that night in Istanbul when the Reds shocked the world with an improbable comeback against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 22, 2005.

Alisson and the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s men will face Milan on Wednesday night at Anfield for the first time, 16 years on from the club’s victory in the final.

Alisson watched the match that night and loved the Brazilians on Carlo Ancelotti’s Rossoneri side – Dida, Cafu and Kaka – and the comeback itself.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Anfield Group B opener, Alisson recalled: “Dida was really an influence for me – not only for me but for all the Brazilian goalkeepers.

“The success he had in Europe, in Italy, he was really a role model for all goalkeepers – not only for Brazilians.

“But that game was an unbelievable game. Kaka [was] playing as well. I had the luck to meet them personally, to play together with them, to learn from them personally.

“So, that game was something amazing to see. It’s something amazing to see even now, bringing back the memories.

“I think there are unbelievable memories for all LFC supporters. Those players are an inspiration for me and for all my teammates.”

AC Milan got their revenge on Rafa Benitez’s Merseyside team in the 2007 final when they came away 2-1 winners, winning their seventh European Cup.

The sides have not met since and have both gone through periods of regression and rebuilding in the fourteen years since.

Liverpool won the competition for the sixth time in their history in 2019 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid after reaching the final the year previous in their first season competition in the tournament since 2014-15.

Milan last qualified for the competition in 2013 and will be making their first appearance in the Champions League since a 4-1 loss to Atletico Madrid at the Spanish side’s old home – the Vicente Calderon (which has since been replaced by the Wanda Metropolitano).

Liverpool will welcome fellow European giants Milan to Anfield at 8 pm on Wednesday, September 15.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com