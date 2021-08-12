Liverpool Winger Shaqiri Agrees Terms With Lyon

8 total views, 8 views today

Liverpool FC winger Xherdan Shaqiri has agreed on personal terms with French side Olympique Lyonnais ahead of a potential move to Ligue 1.

‘Les Gones’ are offering €6 million plus add-ons for the bit-part player on Merseyside but Liverpool are holding out for €8 million.

They signed Shaqiri from Stoke in the summer of 2018 for a price of £13 million (€15 million).

The 29-year-old has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League with Liverpool.

There is no agreement between the clubs yet but talks are ongoing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Shaqiri’s potential new contract is ready until June 2024 and the two-time Champions League-winning player is now pushing for the move away.

The Swiss talisman has made 63 appearances for the Reds and has racked up 17 goal involvements in that time.

The winger, who can also play in an advanced midfield role, only managed to earn 819 minutes of football last season in 22 games across all competitions for his club.

He was out of action due to a muscle injury from the end of November through to December but could not break into the side when fit.

Shaqiri was an unused substitute for the side 15 times throughout the season – the Premier League tally (13) is close to the number of appearances he had in the competition (14) in 2020/21.

The former Stoke star impressed fans on occasion but never got a consistent run in the side and fell further down the pecking order the longer he stayed at the club.

Lyon have been searching for a replacement for Memphis Depay, who ran down his contract and moved to Barcelona earlier this summer.

Shaqiri, a player who can play in the role that Depay did at the club, would be useful for head coach Peter Bosz, who thrives on attacking football.

The 29-year-old will want to make the most of his prime years in football and a starring role for Lyon would be the perfect opportunity to do so.

