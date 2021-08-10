Liverpool Wrap Up Pre-Season With Win At Anfield

2 total views, 2 views today

Liverpool FC brought the curtains down on their pre-season with a 3-1 win over Osasuna in front of 40,000 fans at Anfield.

The sides had to wait to get going as the ticketing system at Anfield was once again causing problems for fans looking to get in, despite the club offering advice on how to avoid such a problem.

The game was played in tribute to former Liverpool and Osasuna player Michael Robinson, who passed away last year.

Robinson spent one season with the Reds, winning the European Cup in 1984, and finished his career in Pamplona.

Osasuna failed to find the target with some early chances as Liverpool got into the feel of things with a sumptuous long-ball from new signing Ibrahima Konate to Takumi Minamino almost leading to the game’s opener.

Minamino put his team ahead moments later via a deflection and Liverpool never let go of their lead.

Kaide Gordon had a chance to double it but missed and was deemed to be in an offside position.

Bobby Firmino did what Gordon could not do after a fantastic cross from left-back Kostas Tsimikas found the Brazilian in clean air.

Curtis Jones was taken off after receiving a knee to the head and was replaced by Ben Woodburn who showed flashes of brilliance throughout the match.

More Liverpool pressure paid off closer to half-time when Bobby added a third and a second of his own to put the tie to bed before the half ended.

Minamino created the goal and looked bright in front of fans ahead of the new season.

Tsimikas did not last the full game, being withdrawn to avoid any injury after being on the receiving end of some rough tackles.

The second-half was less action-packed overall but Osasuna did manage to grab a goal through Kike.

Ben Davies and Jordan Henderson got minutes in front of the fans but the scoreline did not change again and Liverpool as out an impressive win in their final pre-season game.

All eyes are now fixated on the league opener against Norwich on Saturday at 5:30 pm.

