Lukaku hails his Arsenal performance ”dominant”

Romelu Lukaku has hailed his debut performance against Arsenal as ”dominant” after Chelsea beat Arsenal 0-2 at the Emirates on Sunday.

After his man of the match performance, opening the scoring for his new club, Lukaku was asked by Sky Sports to assess his own performance, in which he replied as ”dominant”.

Chelsea’s record signing produced a powerful performance, in which the West Londoners beat struggling Arsenal at the Emirates.

Signing for Chelsea back in 2011 from Anderlecht. Lukaku returned to the club after nearly 10 years after his first debut finishing off Reece James’s cross from close range after 15 minutes.

⭐️ Man of the Match, @ChelseaFC’s Romelu Lukaku ⚽️ Scored on 2nd Chelsea debut

8 Shots – most in match

2 On target – most in match

11 Touches in opp. box – most in match pic.twitter.com/Nb0CLgyM2h — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) August 22, 2021

His brilliant hold-up play was instrumental in Arsenal’s demise, allowing many of his teammates to progress with the ball and bringing others into play.

Chelsea’s second goal came from James, with a powerful finish after Lukaku held up the play and was a major factor in both goals.

Albeit for a world-class stop from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, he could have had a second.

The big Belgium was a thorn in the side of Arsenal defender Pablo Mari who was thoroughly outmuscled and brushed off the ball by the striker’s sheer strength and size.

After the game, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville labelled the Belgian’s performance as the ”complete centre-forward performance”.

When asked to describe his own performance in a post-match interview after being awarded his man of the match award, Lukaku said;

"How would you assess your performance?" "Dominant." 👊 Romelu Lukaku speaks to Sky Sports after his man of the match performance in #CFC's win at Arsenal…🔵🎙 pic.twitter.com/DiwMAvpLTM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2021

“Dominant, I would say. I try to improve every time, I have a long way to go, but today was good to win and to start well.”

“Now we have to keep working, keep building and keep getting stronger because the Premier League is a very competitive league. We’re ready for the challenge and hopefully, we can improve on this”.

“You want to work hard for the team, you want to win, you want to score your chances. It’s something I’ve learnt and worked really hard on, and I keep working at it because this team is very talented. They’re the European champions but they want to keep building, I want to keep winning. We have to keep fighting, working hard and keep delivering performances like this.”

