Malmo FF v Chelsea – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,043 total views, 1,043 views today

The second half of the Champions League group stage kicks off tonight as Chelsea travel to the Swedish leaders

Malmo FF v Chelsea will kick off at 17:45 this evening, 2nd November in the Eleda Stadium. German referee Felix Brych will take charge of the tie.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 while subscribers can also watch it on the app.

Malmo have been getting back to their good form in Sweden. Since their last match against Chelsea, they are unbeaten in three games including a 3-2 victory away to Sirius.

The Champions League has been much less favourable for them. After three games, they have zero points, conceding 11 goals and scoring none. They will need to turn their form around in the next three games if they want to ensure a Europa League place.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have now gone six games unbeaten since losing to Juventus in September. Chelsea’s squad depth has been really important recently after injuries to crucial players but now they are beginning to return to the first team.

Tonight’s game is the perfect chance for Chelsea to improve their strong goal difference as they mount a comeback to claim the top of the group against the Italian giants.

This is a very sporadic fixture as Sweden’s current number one have only faced England’s current number one three times before. Chelsea have won all three of those games scoring nine and only conceding one.

Most recently, the Blues beat Malmo 4-0 in Stamford Bridge last month in the Champions League.

Malmo FF v Chelsea Probable Starting Teams

Malmo FF

Formation

5-3-2

Probable Starting 11

Dahlin (GK), Rieks, Moisander, Ahmedhodzic, Larsson, Berget, Rakip, Christiansen, Innocent, Birmancevic, Colak.

Injuries / Suspensions

Beijmo (Collarbone), Knudsen (Knee), Toivonen (Knee)

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Arrizabalaga (GK), Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah, Alonso, Jorginho, Niguez, Azpilicueta, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Havertz

Injuries / Suspensions

Mount (Illness), Kovacic (Hamstring), Lukaku (Sprained ankle), Werner (Hamstring injury)

Pulisic included in the squad against Malmo FF.

Chelsea fans do you think he should start? pic.twitter.com/5Y8lXR7qRp — ☯ S h a f i c c ☯☪ (@Shaficc1) November 1, 2021

Malmo FF v Chelsea Match Betting

Malmo FF to win: 13/1

Draw: 5/1

Chelsea to win: 1/5

Score Prediction

This will be a good home fixture for the Swedish team to have in terms of entertainment but not with the hopes of claiming any points. Malmo’s previous form in Europe will continue tonight as they face a team chasing top of the group.

Expect Chelsea to run out 4-0 winners.

Abraham and Pulisic with two fine finishes to seal the points on the road #OnThisDay in 2019! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9y5ZYYfK8J — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 2, 2021

To read more from this writer, click here.

And to read more in-depth and up-to-date Champions League and international club football news, click here.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com