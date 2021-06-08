Man Utd offer €45 million to fix centre half problem

James Hanly
Manchester United have shown interest in spending big money to sign Christian Romero from Atalanta.

According to Eco di Bergamo, United could spend upwards of €45 million to get the Argentinian central defender’s signature.

The Reds first wanted the defender a month ago after a great season in Atalanta where they finished third behind both Milan clubs.

Who is Christian Romero?

The centre half first signed for Atalanta last year on loan before making it permanent this season.

Romero is still only 23-years-old and made 31 appearances in the league this year, contributing four goal involvements.

He has since grown a reputation as a brave ball winner that can be an aerial target for corners.

United will want to sign him soon because if Argentina impress at the Copa America starting the 13th of June, his price may rise.

Man Utd’s defence weaknesses

The Reds have been looking desperately for defensive stability since Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic left the club more than seven years ago.

They have settled on Harry Maguire, showing great performances this year, but cannot find a long-term partner for him.

Eric Bailly looked like a promising player but has been troubled by injuries while Victor Lindelof has not shown a good run of form this year.

 

