Manchester City – Foden Talks Progressing, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City are making progress in their contract talks with Phil Foden’s camp as they look to secure a new deal for the young talent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations over the prospective new deal have been ongoing for three months and Foden has continued to play a starring role for his boyhood club in that timespan.

Early discussions have been aiming at a six-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2027.

It is common knowledge that Guardiola thinks highly of the 21-year-old and the Catalonian is keen to reward him with a new deal that underlines his importance to the side.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday morning, Romano said: “Talks are progressing between Manchester City and Phil Foden’s camp over [a] new contract. Negotiations have been going on for three months and feelings are ‘optimistic’.

“Pep Guardiola wants Foden to be [a] key part of Man City future project.”

Foden has had a fantastic start to the 2021-22 season with the Manchester club and recently picked up the Man of the Match for England in their 5-0 World Cup qualifier win against Andorra.

Previous to the international break, he was named City’s Man of the Match for his starring role in the 2-2 away draw with Liverpool.

Foden was integral to the Cityzens’ attack throughout the game and scored to bring them level after Sadio Mané’s opener.

His five appearances for the Premier League champions so far this season has yielded no more than his goal against the Reds, but his impact stretches beyond goals and assists.

The England international is a focal point for Pep Guardiola’s team in the final third and his 48.28 passes attempted and 81% pass completion per 90 over the last 365 days underlines this.

Foden’s skills on the ball are worth taking note of as well as the winger makes 7.6 progressive carries per 90 and is a threatening figure for defences across the league.

With a new deal on the horizon, more of this can be expected for seasons to come.

