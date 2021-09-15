Manchester City v RB Leipzig – Preview, Lineups, Odds, Where To Watch

1 total views, 1 views today

Manchester City will welcome RB Leipzig to the Etihad Stadium for the first time in their history on Wednesday, September 15 in the first of six UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures for the English champions.

The side will play their first fixture in the competition since the 1-0 loss to Chelsea in last season’s final in Lisbon.

The reigning English champions will look to go one step further in the competition and finally win the trophy that has eluded them since the City Football Group took over the club in 2008.

The Cityzens have won three on the bounce since their opening day loss to Tottenham Hotspur and head into their first European tie of the season in good form.

City will look to carry that from over and get their campaign for a European Cup off to a positive start.

Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is the only injury concern for the club while left-back Benjamin Mendy is currently suspended as he is subject to a police investigation.

£100m signing Jack Grealish will be expected to fill De Bruyne’s boots and be the playmaker for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Manchester team, who are without a recognised striker in their squad, will have plenty of talent in attack to call upon.

Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling are among the options the side can choose from.

Their opponents in the Group A clash, RB Leipzig, are coming into the fixture off the back of a strong defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Defenders Marcel Halstenburg and Marcelo Saracchi are the only two players ruled out for the side through injury.

New signings Ilaix Moriba and Andre Silva are set to feature in the competition with the side for the first time.

Lineups

Man City – Predicted (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish.

RB Leipzig – Predicted (4-2-3-1): Gulacsi; Mukiele, Klostermann, Orban, Angelino; Haidara, Kampl; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Nkunku; Silva.

Odds

Man City 2/7

Draw 9/2

RB Leipzig 17/2

Where To Watch

The match will kick-off at 8 pm and will be available to watch on BT Sport 3.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com