Manchester United Fan Reaction to Ronaldo-Man City Transfer

The news that Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is close to making a sensational switch to Manchester City has caused outrage from Manchester United fans who idolized the star during his time at the club from 2003-2009.

Ronaldo (36) is reportedly interested in joining Pep Guardiola in the blue side of Manchester, after telling Juventus he wants to leave.

According to the Express, Ronaldo has already spoken to Pep about the move and where he will fit in.

The Portuguese great had a successful career at Old Trafford, winning three Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FA Cup, two League Cups, one Community Shield, one FIFA Club World Cup and a whole host of individual awards, the pinnacle being the Ballon D’or.

To put it bluntly, United fans have not taken the news well and have expressed themselves in an angry way.

Funny for rival fans, but sheer sadness for those who support the red side of Manchester.

The news has caused outrage with Manchester United fans, who have taken to Twitter to vent the anger and betrayal they could endure if ”Ronny” does swap red for blue.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Popular Man United fan Mark Goldbridge seems to have taken the news quite well…

Scott McTominay is one tackle away from Legendary status in the next Manchester Derby. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 26, 2021

It is safe to say Ronaldo is no longer going to be considered the GOAT in the red side of Manchester.

Don't get it twisted, the best Portuguese player in the League is still on the Red side. pic.twitter.com/LEwWKjyfnZ — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 26, 2021

There isn't any loyalty in football anymore, everyone knows that, and fair play to him, but Ronaldo's just tarnished / ruined his Man Utd legacy by making this move. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 26, 2021

Paddy Power was always going to make this into a high-profile joke in expense of sickened Man United fans.

Man Utd fans who always claimed Ronaldo would one day come ‘home’ to Manchester. pic.twitter.com/XcTXAmInwe — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 26, 2021

Man United fans already know what it’s like to lose a high-profile player to the blue half of Manchester, once beloved Carlos Tevez made the switch back in 2009.

That being said, if Ronaldo actually does move to Manchester City, expect fireworks.

