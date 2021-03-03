Watch: McGoldrick scores as Sheffield United pick up important 3 points

Didzy. 🔥



Aston Villa were the opponents as they won 1-0.

David McGoldrick managed to get on the scoresheet this evening as his side Sheffield United gathered what could be an important 3 points against Aston Villa.

He scored in the 30th minute. Initially he evaded a defender and made some space with a deft touch before switching a wonderfully weighted diagonal ball out to George Baldock on the right flank. McGoldrick then made his way into the box with a clever run towards the back post before he was found by Baldock with a pinpoint cross. All he had to do then was tap the ball into the net, and that he did.

Phil Jagielka got sent off for Sheffield United in the 50th minute leaving his teammates a gargantuan challenge in terms of gaining 3 points. However, they showed incredible resilience and defensive prowess for the remainder of the game which was rewarded with a much-needed victory.

Even with Sheffield United’s win today and improved form since winter, Premier League survival still remains highly unlikely.

They remain bottom of the table after tonight’s win with 14 points out of 27 games. They would need a massive 12 points as it stands if they were to climb out of the relegation zone with Newcastle and Brighton both on 26 points.

Despite his club’s substandard Premier League performance, David McGoldrick has been putting in some very impressive performances this season.

Not only has he managed his fair share of goals and assists, his contribution beyond numbers is something that can often be taken for granted.

McGoldrick announced his international retirement in December but there have been signs recently to suggest he may be at least considering a return to the Ireland fold.

Could McGoldrick possibly make the World Cup qualification squad to be announced this month?

