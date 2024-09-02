HomeSoccerMohamed Salah Shines: Record-Breaking Stats from Liverpool's Victory at Old Trafford
Mohamed Salah Shines: Record-Breaking Stats from Liverpool’s Victory at Old Trafford

We promised you some startling stats, and Mohamed Salah’s incredible performance at Old Trafford certainly delivers. The Egyptian forward has now scored in each of Liverpool’s first three games this season, cementing his place in Premier League history with a series of remarkable records.

Salah’s Dominance Against Manchester United

  • Unmatched Goal Involvements: Salah has been directly involved in 17 of Liverpool’s last 23 Premier League goals against Manchester United, with 11 goals and 6 assists. No other player in Premier League history has had more goal involvements against the Red Devils.
  • Prolific at Old Trafford: Salah has scored 10 goals in just nine appearances at Old Trafford across all competitions. He is only the second player to score 10+ goals at a single away ground for Premier League clubs since 1992-93, following Alan Shearer’s 10 goals at Elland Road.
  • Historic Streak: Salah is the first player to score in five consecutive away appearances against Manchester United in Premier League history.

Salah’s record-breaking performance not only highlights his individual brilliance but also underscores his crucial role in Liverpool’s dominance over Manchester United in recent encounters.

