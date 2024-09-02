Mohamed Salah Shines: Record-Breaking Stats from Liverpool’s Victory at Old Trafford

We promised you some startling stats, and Mohamed Salah’s incredible performance at Old Trafford certainly delivers. The Egyptian forward has now scored in each of Liverpool’s first three games this season, cementing his place in Premier League history with a series of remarkable records.

Salah’s Dominance Against Manchester United

Unmatched Goal Involvements: Salah has been directly involved in 17 of Liverpool’s last 23 Premier League goals against Manchester United, with 11 goals and 6 assists. No other player in Premier League history has had more goal involvements against the Red Devils.

Salah’s record-breaking performance not only highlights his individual brilliance but also underscores his crucial role in Liverpool’s dominance over Manchester United in recent encounters.

