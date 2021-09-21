Norwich v Liverpool – Preview, Lineups, Odds, Where To Watch

6 total views, 6 views today

Liverpool travel to Carrow Road for the second time this season to take on Norwich City in the third round of the 2021/22 Carabao Cup.

The match is Liverpool’s first domestic cup game of the season and a rotated side is expected to play against the Canaries.

Norwich, on the other hand, thrashed Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round to earn a date with the Reds – their only win of the season so far.

Cork man Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones will start for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the clash as the Liverpool coaching ticket has expressed the importance of the competition for young players.

“It’s gold for young players, proper gold because we like this competition to introduce new players – and that’s why I have to say that Curtis, he’s going to start tomorrow and it’s his 50th game for Liverpool. That all started with this cup,” assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said on Monday at the pre-match press conference.

Thiago Alcantara will miss both of this week’s games for Liverpool through injury after hobbling off the pitch in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace with a calf injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Roberto Firmino and Neco Williams are also all unavailable for the tie.

Norwich winger Todd Cantwell will be unavailable due to personal reasons while Christopher Zimmerman and Przemyslaw Placheta remain sidelined.

Head coach Daniel Farke is also expected to rotate his side for the cup clash, as he said in his pre-match press conference: “Once you have to play against the best teams in the world, and we do this on league level and now we do this against Liverpool in the cup, we have to do this with full intensity.

“For that, I trust my whole squad. We have three games in seven days and it is important to bring some recovered players on the pitch, but not to rest other players.

“It is more to have players who can go with this intensity against the ball in order to be competitive.”

Lineups

Norwich City – Predicted (4-3-3): Gunn; Aarons, Omobamidele, Kabak, Williams; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Sorensen; Rashica, Idah, Tzolis.

Liverpool – Predicted (4-3-3): Alisson; Milner, Matip, Phillips, Robertson; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones; Gordon, Minamino, Origi.

Odds

Norwich City 9/2

Draw 14/5

Liverpool 4/7

Where To Watch

Norwich – Liverpool will kick-off at 7:45 pm. The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage from 7 pm.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com