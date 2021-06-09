Nuno Espirito Santo close to Crystal Palace deal

Crystal Palace are on the verge of appointing former Wolves boss, Espirito Santo over Everton

The Portuguese manager formerly coached Wolverhampton Wanderers for four years until stepping down at the end of last season.

Espirito Santo was a very successful manager at Wolves winning the Championship to take them back to the Premier League for the first time in six years.

The manager also reached the European places in a year that saw him nominated for Manager of the Season.

Tottenham and Everton have both also shown interest in hiring the manager after both teams lost their bosses this year.

Both clubs may have seemed like a ‘step up’ in Santo’s career but neither had a remarkable 2020/2021 season.

Nuno Espirito Santo remains the favourite to become manager of #CPFC after three days of talks with the Premier League club. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 1, 2021

A void left in Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace also said goodbye to a faithful manager as Roy Hodgson retired at the end of the season.

The 73-year-old said goodbye to the London team after keeping them in the Premier League for four years.

Although not the most exciting, Palace have produced some good talents throughout the years.

This year the squad finished 14th with much of their team beginning to age and slow down.

Roy Hodgson manages his last game as Crystal Palace boss. pic.twitter.com/pd0s2ebXmG — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 23, 2021

Is Espirito Santo a good fit for Palace?

With an attractive Wolves team, they played fast, exciting football that could worry any big team in the league.

But Wolves depended on Raul Jimenez much the same as Palace depended on Wilfried Zaha.

In the transfer market, the former Porto manager mostly imported players from the Portuguese and Spanish leagues to bolster his Wolves team.

With less financial support, this is very unlikely to happen at Palace.

Whoever the new Crystal Place manager is, they will need to get them appointed soon.

With their aging squad, activity in this year’s transfer window will ensure the clubs safety next season.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com