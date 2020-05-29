Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

European football’s governing body, UEFA, is aiming to complete this season’s Champions League and Europa League competitions by playing all rounds from the quarter-finals onwards in one host city.

Initially Istanbul was to host the Champions League Final with Gdansk in Poland the host city chosen for the Europa League Final but this looks set to change.

Speaking to Spanish radio today, Getafe president Angel Torres, said:

“UEFA’s idea is to play the Champions League and Europa League, starting from the quarter-finals, across one match in one venue although nothing has been confirmed yet. They will come to a decision on 17th June”.

From the group stages of both competitions onwards, each round, except the final, is held across two matches, one played at home and the other away.

According to Torres:

“A variety of options are being looked at and no decisions have been made at this stage.”

Six of the first leg last-16 games in the Europa League took place before UEFA stopped its competitions in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, while Inter Milan v Getafe and Sevilla v AS Roma were both postponed.

Though Atletico Madrid, Paris St Germain, Atalanta and RB Leipzig have booked their places in the last eight of the Champions League, the second legs of four last-16 ties in that competition have to be completed.