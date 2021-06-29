Former Arsenal captain and Nice manager Patrick Vieira is set to become Crystal Palace Manager after Lucien Favre decided against taking the job at the last minute.

While nothing official has been announced, the Frenchman is expected to sign his contract in the coming days and will be the third manager in three weeks that have agreed on personal terms with the Eagles.

Palace owner Steve Parish and his board were on the verge of announcing former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre last week, but due to a dramatic late U-turn last week, the Swiss pulled out of negotiations and Vieira was approached shortly after.

Patrick Viera set to become the new Crystal Palace manager. pic.twitter.com/VUgrBzJdYn — Football Updates (@birdiefootball) June 29, 2021

With the majority of Premier League clubs due back for pre-season training on the 5th of July, Palace is keen on having a manager set in place to beginning proceedings.

Vieira will be taking over from Roy Hodgson, who left the South London club at the end of last season, after four years in the dugout.

It was reported that former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santos would become their next manager, but due to disagreements over finances and back-room staff, the deal collapsed.

Leaving Vieira as the next candidate to take over at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Vieira Managerial Career

With Patrick Vieira set to become Crystal Palace manager, what has his managerial career been like;

The World Cup winner started his managerial career with MLS side New York City FC in 2016, taking his side from 17th in 2015 to 5th in his first season and in his final season finishing as runners-up in 2017.

The Frenchman’s last club was Ligue 1 club Nice, becoming manager in the summer of 2018. Only lasting seven months in charge and being sacked in December following five consecutive defeats in all competitions.

The Frenchman was linked with also linked with Newcastle back in 2018.

