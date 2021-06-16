Premier League 2021/2022 Fixtures and Schedule released – Manchester United

 AUGUST

14/08/2021 – Leeds United (h)

21’08/2021 – Southampton (a)

28/08/2021 – Wolves (a)

 

SEPTEMBER

11/09/2021 – Newcastle (h) 

18/09/2021 – West Ham (a)

25/09/2021 – Aston Villa (h)

 

OCTOBER

02/10/2021 – Everton (h)

16/10/2021 – Leicester (a)

23/10/2021 – Liverpool (h)

30/10/2021 – Tottenham (a)

 

NOVEMBER

06/11/2021 – Man City (h)

20/11/2021 – Watford (a)

27/11/2021 – Chelsea (a)

30/11/2021 – Arsenal (h)

DECEMBER

04/12/2021 – Crystal Palace (h)

11/12/2021 – Norwich (a)

14/12/2021 – Brentford (a)

18/12/2021 – Brighton (h)

26/12/2021 – Newcastle (a)

28/12/2021 – Burnley (h)

 

JANUARY

01/01/2022 – Wolves (h)

15/01/2022 – Aston Villa (a)

22/01/2022 – West Ham (h)

 

FEBRUARY

08/02/2022 – Burnley (a)

12/02/2022 – Southampton (h)

19/02/2022 – Leeds (a)

26/02/2022 – Watford (h)

 

MARCH

05/03/2022 – Man City (a)

12/03/2022 – Tottenham (h)

19/03/2021 – Liverpool (a)

 

APRIL

02/04/2022 – Leicester (h)

09/04/2022 – Everton (a)

16/04/2022 – Norwich (h)

23/04/2022 – Arsenal (a)

30/04/2022 – Brentford (h)

 

MAY

07/05/2022 – Brighton (a)

15/05/2022 – Chelsea (h) 

22/05/2022 – Crystal Palace (a)

 

