Premier League Players Get Five-Day Bans

Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Manchester City will face sanctions if they use any of their Brazilian players from September 10 – September 14.

The Brazilian FA asked FIFA to enforce rules on clubs that do not release their players for international breaks.

Eight players from five clubs in the Premier League will be affected by the five-day ban and the fixtures affected will include European ties at the start of next week.

The rule is designed to protect international teams from any withdrawals that are deemed unnecessary.

Everton forward Richarlison will not be affected by the ban with the Brazilian FA citing the good relations between themselves and Everton after the Merseyside club allowed their player to be part of his national Olympic squad.

Liverpool will be without Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino as a result of the ban – although Firmino is injured.

Liverpool are set to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, September 12 and host AC Milan in the first of their UEFA Champions League group stage ties at Anfield on Wednesday, September 15.

It is expected that Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher will make his first appearance of the season against Marcelo Bielsa’s Yorkshire club.

Thiago Alcantara is in line for his first start of the season as well after a long summer that saw Spain make a strong run at Euro 2020, losing out to eventual champions Italy in the semi-final.

Bobby Firmino’s injury against Chelsea meant that he was not expected to play against Leeds anyway and the preparations for the tie will remain unchanged if he was not expected to be on the bench.

Leeds United will also be affected by this ban as Raphinha will be unavailable for their upcoming game against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Manchester City will be without Ederson and Gabriel for their trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester United’s Fred and Chelsea’s Thiago Silva will miss two games for their clubs as a result of the ban.

