The Premier League is back up and running for the 2021/2022 season, and with plenty of money spent on new signings, the question will be posed, who are the 5 players to look out for this Premier League season?

With many to choose from, picking 5 players was a hard task, but here is the 5 players to look out for, this Premier League Season.

1. Kai Havertz

The German international had an interesting first season in English football last season after his £72 million switch from Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Taking his time to adjust, he gained some form around October time before testing positive for Covid-19 and missing a whole host of games from Long Covid. After the arrival of fellow German Thomas Tuchel as head coach, Havertz fortune changed.

Playing more like a false 9 at the latter stages of the season, his big moment came in the Champions League final against Manchester City in Porto. Scoring the winning goal in the first half to secure Chelsea’s second Champions League triumph.

For the new season, I fully expect the German to shine. He has the capabilities to become a truly world-class player in the coming years. He has already started brightly, assisting Hakim Ziyech for the opening goal in Chelsea’s Super Cup win.

💫 Sum up Kai Havertz in 1 word… #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/o4hsWv53s3 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 11, 2021

2. Mohammed Salah

What can be said about Liverpool’s goal-scoring machine that has not been said already? Liverpool’s main scoring output since his arrival in the 2017/18 season where he netted 32 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League while getting a ridiculous 60 goal contribution’s in 52 games.

Since then, he has been involved in 112 goals in 203 games for the Merseyside outfit.

Last season, while Jurgen Klopp’s team struggled to compete for the highest honours, Salah performed to the best of his ability given the negative circumstances surrounding the club.

This season he is somewhat of a dark horse for the Golden Boot, scoring 1 and assisting 2 on the opening day fixture against Norwich in a 0-3 victory.

Liverpool will need him firing on all cylinders this season if they want to challenge to get back the Premier League title they gave up with a whimper last season.

Mohamed Salah’s game by numbers vs. Norwich: 38 total touches

5 shots [2 on target]

3 attempted dribbles

3 chances created

2 successful dribbles

2 assists

1 goal Another impressive start. 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/x3DXLyyyvD — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 14, 2021

3. Trent Alexander-Arnold

Easily one of the most maligned footballers last season, Liverpool’s right-back Trent had a difficult season, to say the least. The season prior, Trent was involved in 19 goals, scoring 4 and assisting 15 on the way to lifting the Premier League title.

Performances were not good enough last season, and Trent would be the first one to admit that. But, credit where credit is due, he did perform to help Liverpool reach a top 4 place during the latter stages of the season.

He should be back to his best this season, with a lot to prove and a whole host of doubters. He will have a fire burner of a season.

4. Romelu Lukaku

The big Belgian has returned back to Chelsea after leaving back in 2014. A deal that was 7 years in the making. Lukaku has admitted to having ”unfinished business” with the Champions League holders.

After leaving Manchester United, Lukaku took over Serie A, helping them secure their first league title in 11 years. Now he is back in London after a £97.5 million move and was brought in for one thing and one thing only, goals.

Chelsea severely lacked goals last season, with Timo Werner misfiring, Oliver Giroud used sparingly and Tammy Abraham being frozen out by Thomas Tuchel. ‘Big Rom’ has been touted as the missing key to Chelsea’s puzzle. If he performs to his high expectations he should cause mayhem for defences.

Romelu Lukaku confirms that he will wear the number 9 shirt 👏 pic.twitter.com/zabyF7H3L5 — CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCBlues_com) August 18, 2021

5. Jadon Sancho

The long-awaited arrival of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund was the talk of the previous transfer window, but it never actually happened.

Thankfully for United fans, this summer, the deal was made in time for the start of the new season and it’s safe to say, he will be a star and a future number 7 for the club.

Like Lukaku for Chelsea, Sancho is seen as the missing piece to United’s puzzle, strengthening the much-needed right-side of the forward line that Solskjaer craved. He will have a big season for The Red Devils in the quest for League title 21.

First minutes as a Red,

what a start to the season!

PP x BF link up 🥶 pic.twitter.com/nfifkTYll4 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 14, 2021

