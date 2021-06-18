Atletico won’t budge on Trippier price tag

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
0

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid want £43 million pounds to sell Kieran Trippier with Manchester United interested.

The England international is currently at the Euro’s and has two years left on his contract.

The Spanish champions don’t want to let sell the defender but will listen to offers if any club meets their demands.

United are looking to add reinforcements at right-back with Aaron Wan Bissaka in need of competition.

Madrid has not received an offer for the 30-year-old, who won his first title for Diego Simeone’s title-winning campaign.

Man United will look to improve on their defence, with last years acquisition of left-back Alex Telles bringing out the best in Luke Shaw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also looking at other alternatives, with Norwich’s highly-rated defender Max Aarons gaining interest from both United and Arsenal.

United are also in the market for a marquee signing. With their much-maligned transfer saga for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho still up in the air.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton is on the verge of signing for United subsequent to medical and personal terms. He is set to sign a deal until 2023.

 

